Imposition of US sanctions an attempt to restrict Georgia’s sovereignty — ruling party

TBILISI, May 24. /TASS/. Washington’s decision to impose sanctions against Georgian authorities over the adoption of the law on foreign agents is an attempt to restrict the country’s sovereignty, the ruling "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" party said in a statement.

"The statement, made by [US Secretary of State] Antony Blinken and the blackmail with visa restrictions is nothing else than a rude attempt to restrict the independence and sovereignty of Georgia, which looks particularly distasteful, considering that Georgia will celebrate its Independence Day in two days," the party said.

According to the political party, the decision to extend the sanctions on politicians’ family members, including minors, is a practice that has long been abolished by many countries, including European ones. The "Georgian Dream" called the US’ form of sanctions ‘Fascist-Bolshevik," underscoring that the policy of blackmailing and threat against Georgia does not fir the spirit of strategic partnership.

"We would like to once again to state it clearly that we are not going to trade the sovereignty and security of our country. No blackmail will force us to make steps against our own country. In these circumstances, sanctions are only counterproductive and harm those who impose them," the party said.

Earlier, Blinken announced that the US Administration begins a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation between Washington and Tbilisi over the law on foreign agents, adopted in Georgia. In addition, the US Department of State will introduce a new policy of visa restrictions against "those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia," including their family members.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law "On transparency of foreign influence," which caused harsh statements from the EU on suspension of Georgia’s integration to the community. US Under Secretary of State James O’Brien claimed that the US will impose sanctions against Georgian authorities if democracy gets undermined there. On May 18, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law, but, according to the Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, the lawmakers intend to override it. The vote in the parliament will take place next week.