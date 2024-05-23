Chinese diplomat slams West for prolonging Ukrainian crisis

BEIJING, May 23. /TASS/. The crisis in Ukraine has dragged on because the UK and its allies prevented Moscow and Kiev from finalizing a peace deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

"It has been reported that two years ago, Russia and Ukraine were close to achieving an agreement to end the conflict. The conflict continues to this day because of the obstacles created by the United Kingdom and other parties," he pointed out.

Wang also said that "attempts to tarnish China’s image will neither change London’s weak position on the Ukraine issue nor solve the acute problems the UK is facing at home." He stressed that China "will continue to protect its legitimate rights and interests."

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said at a London conference on defense and security that British and American intelligence has evidence proving that lethal military aid is being provided or will be provided from China to Russia, and will later be delivered to Ukraine.