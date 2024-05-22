Germany, Poland, France to help Moldova strengthen security, defense capability

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. Countries of the ‘Weimar Triangle’ (Germany, Poland and France) agreed to provide aid to Moldova in reinforcement of its security and defense capability, says the statement, published on the German Foreign Ministry website.

"[The states] agreed to strengthen the security and defense capability of Moldova and its capability to counter foreign interference, […] and to promote the necessary reforms, based, in particular, on the results of the May 17 meeting in Paris, dedicated to issues of security [of Moldova]," the statement says.

In addition, according to the statement, the ‘Weimar Triangle’ will provide financial aid to Moldova in order to stimulate its economic development and the process of its accession to the EU, as well as support Chisinau’s combating "disinformation campaigns."

The Weimar Triangle is a regional group, established in August, 1991. Initially, its goal was development of cooperation and Warsaw’s rapprochement with the EU and NATO.