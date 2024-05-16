Palestinian envoy compares situation in Gaza to Leningrad siege

KAZAN, May 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Gaza Strip, where more than 100,000 people have been wounded and hospitals destroyed, is beyond catastrophic, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on the sidelines of the "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic event.

"You know, this is not just a catastrophe in Gaza. This is more than a catastrophe. Over 35,000 killed, more than 100,000 wounded, 375,000 houses have been destroyed. There are no schools, no universities, everything has been shut down, hospitals were wiped out. Gaza reminds me of Leningrad under siege, that’s for sure," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, "this is the eighth month of Israel’s attack on Gaza." "And nobody can stop it, not a single country. Why? Because Israel is backed by US aid and support," he noted. "The Israelis said that they will attack. US and European representatives say not to do that but still they continue their onslaught," he added.

