IDF begins precise counter-terrorism operation in eastern Rafah

TEL AVIV, May 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army has started a precise counter-terrorism operation in the eastern part of Gaza’s Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

"IDF ground troops began a precise counterterrorism operation based on IDF and ISA (the Israel Security Agency - TASS) intelligence to eliminate Hamas terrorists and dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure within specific areas of eastern Rafah," the statement said.

"IDF ground troops and IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated Hamas terror targets in the Rafah area, including military structures, underground infrastructure, and additional terrorist infrastructure from which Hamas operated in the Rafah area. Since the start of the operational activity, approximately 20 terrorists have been eliminated and three operational tunnel shafts have been located," the military said.

According to the press service, before the start of the operation, "the IDF encouraged residents in the area of eastern Rafah to temporarily evacuate to the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi," where there are field hospitals, tents, as well as water, food, and medical supplies. "International organizations working in the area were also encouraged to temporarily evacuate prior to the beginning of the operation," the military added.