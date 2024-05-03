Israel cannot rule out provocations in Jerusalem during Easter — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Israeli side cannot rule out provocations by terrorist organizations during Easter services in Jerusalem, Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Russia Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov told TASS.

"The situation in Israel remains tense, and unfortunately we cannot rule out the possibility of provocations by terrorist organizations," the diplomat said on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

A delegation of the Foundation of St. Andrew the First-Called will deliver the Holy Fire from the Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher to Moscow on May 4. The Holy Light will be delivered to the Christ the Savior Cathedral during the Patriarch’s Easter service. In addition, lamps with the Holy Fire will be delivered to fifteen temples in Moscow, the list of which is published on the Foundation's website. This year, Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, or the Resurrection of Christ, on May 5.