Over 330 bodies recovered from mass grave at hospital in Khan Yunis — TV

DUBAI, April 25. /TASS/. As many as 332 bodies have by now been recovered from the mass grave at Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the television channel, more mass graves continue to be found following the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

On April 7, the Israeli army withdrew the 98th Division, which had been conducting operations in Khan Yunis for four months, from southern Gaza. A larger part of the city has been ruined, with major damage being done to roads and infrastructure.

Egypt, the European Union, and the United States have called for an investigation of mass deaths in Khan Yunis.