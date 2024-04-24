US waging hybrid war against Serbs aims to snuff them out for good — Republika Srpska head

BELGRADE, April 24./TASS/. Washington is waging a hybrid war against Serbia and Republika Srpska (one of the two political entities making up Bosnia and Herzegovina), with the ultimate goal of destroying the Serbian people, President Milorad Dodik of Republika Srpska said.

"Republika Srpska and Serbia are constant targets of a special hybrid war by the West, led by the US, to enslave and destroy the entire Serbian people," Dodik wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They are taking away the territory of Kosovo and Metohija from Serbia, and constitutional rights from Republika Srpska. They used to do it with NATO depleted uranium bombs back in the day, but now this can be seen through the abuse of global internet platforms, especially in the special military operation in Ukraine, where these platforms are being used against Russia."

"Republika Srpska comes under direct pressure and under constant US sanctions; and we are looking for ways to solve this problem," Dodik said, adding that in the future it is necessary to get ready for "cyberattacks targeting state systems and institutions.".