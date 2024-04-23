US authorities prepare military aid for Ukraine worth $1 bln — Reuters

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. The US Administration prepares a new military aid package for Kiev amid the review of a bill on additional budget spending for Kiev in the US Congress, Reuters reported citing its sources.

According to the report, the Administration will use the provided by the bill, which is expected to be adopted by the Senate and be signed by US President Joe Biden this week already.

The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger man-portable air defense system munitions, HIMARS rockets, 155-mm artillery shells, TOW and Javelin anti-tank missiles and other weapons that could be "used at the battlefield immediately," the news agency reported. The Pentagon has not yet replied to a TASS request for comment.

The bills on provision of military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on confiscation of Russia’s frozen assets for their de factor handover to Kiev, as well as on imposition of additional sanctions against China were approved by the US House of Representatives on April 20. The package’s total volume stands at $95 billion, and includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, as well as funds for provision of humanitarian aid for civilians in conflict areas, including in the Gaza Strip. The bills now must be reviewed by the US Senate; the review will begin on April 23.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the provision of military aid to Kiev will only complicate the peaceful settlement in Ukraine.