{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Revival Party leader released after being questioned by Moldovan special services

According to Natalia Parasca, around 100 delegates to the Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow were held at the Chisinau airport for about three hours

CHISINAU, April 22. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Revival Party, Natalia Parasca, told TASS that she was questioned by officers of the Information and Security Service for two hours upon her arrival from a Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow.

"I was questioned by the Information and Security Service for about two hours. All the questions were linked with Russia. They asked me if I think it right that we opted to go to Russia, an aggressor state as they claim, to set up our bloc. I said I don’t think that Russia is an aggressor," she said, adding that she was released after the conversation.

She noted however that during the interview security officers did not allow her to answer call from her lawyer.

According to Parasca, around 100 delegates to the Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow were held at the Chisinau airport for about three hours. "They did not even check their passport, simply kept them waiting without water and any explanations. <…> They said that some program was not working but it worked perfectly well when three Moldovan lawmakers, who arrived by the same flight, were passing passport control," she noted.

Moldovan opposition activists, who gathered for a forum in Moscow on Sunday, announced the establishment of the Pobeda (Victory) political bloc ahead of the presidential poll and a referendum on Moldova’s accession to the European Union due in the fall. Opposition activists said that such a forum could not be organized in Chisinau because of persecution from Moldova’s pro-European government, which lambasted the delegates as "criminals and traitors.".

Tags
Moldova
Military operation in Ukraine
Conflict in Ukraine can be over by end of 2025, Hungary’s Orban believes
Prime Minister said that it is possible if proponents of peace, not war, win the June elections to the European Parliament and the US Presidential elections in November
Read more
Russia, Belarus to work out joint strategy for AI development
The document was approved by the forum’s plenary session
Read more
Chinese car plant to start production at former Mercedes site in Moscow region in May
Earlier it was reported that the German automobile concern Mercedes-Benz plans to sell its enterprise located in the Solnechnogorsk district of the Moscow region
Read more
US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan to make crises worse — Russian diplomat
"The military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia firmly ready for peace solution in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
"There has been no new peace initiative, there has been a statement of the fact of Russia's readiness for a peace solution to the Ukrainian problem," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia to carry through all space exploration plans despite outside pressure, says Putin
Russia intends to continue work on creating a next-generation transportation spacecraft and space nuclear technologies and the country has accumulated substantial potential and has "a perfectly clear advantage"
Read more
Involvement of NATO states prolongs Ukrainian conflict — Russian ambassador to Germany
"Ukraine today is fully dependent on supplies of Western weapons, military hardware, ammunition, financing, intelligence, and assistance from military advisers," Sergey Nechayev said
Read more
Over 40 nations want to join BRICS — Russian lawmaker
According to Grigory Karasin, many BRICS members share the opinion that the association should be in no hurry to adopt a strict charter, "seeing how counterproductively and even provocatively the European Union is acting"
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat warns US-NATO-EU competition in Ukraine could spark WWIII
"Preparations for a world war are intensifying in Brussels," Peter Szijjarto warned
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 8 Tochka-U, two S-200 missiles, 34 MLRS rockets
The Defense Ministry added that over the past day 15 Ukrainian combat drones were destroyed
Read more
Ukraine lost best fighters near Artyomovsk, retired general says
Sergey Krivonos added that relocation of troops from one direction to another will not solve Ukrainian forces’ problems, and that each fighter should be used according to their specialization
Read more
Nearly 7,000 people in Moldova’s Gagauzia apply for Russian Mir bank cards
Gagauzia’s leader, Yevgenia Gutsul, hope that the Moldovan government will not block these initiatives
Read more
Liberation of Novomikhailovka brings closer encirclement of Ugledar, says DPR official
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the village had been liberated
Read more
Scholz says era of fossil fuel will be over soon
The chancellor also said Germany will make every effort to produce 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030
Read more
Kremlin vows legal action against US bill on seizing Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov noted that the trial will be "very complex," but will cause severe damage to US economic interests if the US authorities finally approve the bill regarding Russian assets
Read more
2024 World Friendship Games to be hosted by Moscow, Yekaterinburg
Overall, 5,500 people are expected to participate in the Games, which will offer prize money comprising a total purse of 4.6 billion rubles
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine can be over by end of 2025, Hungary’s Orban believes
Prime Minister said that it is possible if proponents of peace, not war, win the June elections to the European Parliament and the US Presidential elections in November
Read more
Gagauzian leader on unity of Moldova’s opposition, ability to watch Russian TV channels
Yevgenia Gutsul underlined that Gagauzia plans to start exporting products to Russia in the near future
Read more
London grants agrement to Zaluzhny as ambassador to UK — Ukrainian parliamentarian
This must be followed by a decree of the Ukrainian president on the appointment
Read more
Romanian rescuers find Ukrainian deserters who spent four days in mountains
Romanian media regularly report the discovery of young Ukrainians in the mountainous terrain on the Romanian-Ukrainian border
Read more
Armenia purchasing only defensive weapons — PM
Yerevan's defense spending is 15-20% of what Azerbaijan spends on it, Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman offers condolences over death of Izvestia war correspondent
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces were deliberately targeting Russian journalists
Read more
Press review: Dissecting US aid package to Ukraine and sands of global economy shifting
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 22nd
Read more
Jordan’s foreign minister warns Israeli operation in Rafah would produce ‘massacre’
"It looks like Netanyahu is sending all signals that he is going to attack Rafah," Ayman Safadi said
Read more
US accusing Russia of allegedly deploying nuclear weapons in space absurd — Lavrov
The foreign minister also pointed out that Russia is firmly committed to its international legal obligations, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty
Read more
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief recognizes Russia’s success in Avdeyevka
Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses in the fighting for the control of this town
Read more
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Lavrov speaks of West’s agony, Russia’s approach to any future talks with Kiev
The Russian foreign minister also described Armenia and Russia as more than formal allies
Read more
Car rams bus stop in Saratov, several people injured — regional government
According to the report, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated
Read more
Moldova punishing Gagauzia for refusal to call Russia aggressor — Gagauz leader
We have always been standing and will continue to stand for friendly relations with Russia, Yevgenia Gutsul said
Read more
Traffic on Crimean Bridge temporarily suspended
Those on the bridge and in the inspection area are asked to stay calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel
Read more
Russia to incorporate US nuke scenario in Poland in its military planning — diplomat
"Poland’s authorities make no secret of their striving to lean closer on the US nuclear weapons deployed in Europe and are actively using these ambitions in their hostile Russian policy," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russia’s Rostov court sentences 'Amazon gang' to lengthy jail terms for numerous killings
The gang operated in the southern Stavropol and Rostov regions from July 2007 to September 2013, and included Inessa and Victoria Tarverdiyev, Sergey and Anastasia Sinelnik
Read more
Russian economy to see serious structural changes — presidential aide
"The first one is the technology agenda, the very large one, with huge demands for our own small, medium and large solutions," Maxim Oreshkin said
Read more
Russia to resolve security issues on its own — diplomat
In particular, Vladimir Yermakov said that the security issues will be resolved by implementing the tasks on the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine set forth by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as on preventing its absorption by the "hostile NATO bloc"
Read more
Russian peacekeepers heading for temporary deployment centers in Armenia
The Armenian government provided Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh with places for temporary deployment in Goris and Sisian
Read more
Russian peacekeepers leave Karabakh after Yerevan recognizes Baku’s state borders — Peskov
"Geopolitical realties in the region have changed and there are no more operational functions left for the peacekeepers," the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Several Russian companies work on using digital assets in external settlements
Anatoly Aksakov also said that work is now underway in another important direction - the use of digital currencies in international payments
Read more
Death toll from concert hall terrorist attack rises to 133
The search operation is underway
Read more
Russia to return to CTBT ratification as soon as US does — Lavrov
"Russia’s withdrawal of the CBTB ratification became a logical response to the destructive moves by the US and other Western countries," the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Over 280 recovered from mass grave at hospital in Khan Yunis — TV
The operation to recover bodies of people killed in Israeli bombardments continues in the city
Read more
Belarusian air defense registers increased number of NATO aviation sorties
"This is dozens of sorties, carried out along the same routes, more or less", said Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Deputy Commander Colonel Lieutenant Eduard Zhmakin
Read more
Moldovan opposition announces creation of Pobeda political bloc
Among representatives are Governor of the autonomous Gagauzia region of Moldova Yevgenia Gutsul and parliamentary deputy Marina Tauber
Read more
Cossack Brigade ‘Dnieper’ takes out two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn Spit
The spy boats managed to come at such a close distance for the first time since the Dnieper brigade started to hold these positions on the Kinburn Spit, the brigade’s commander sayd
Read more
Russia ready to offer access to Asian markets to partners in BAM upgrade — Putin
"To this end we intend to implement plans of expedited upgrade of BAM, the Trans-Siberian Railway, development of the entire eastern range of railroads on the basis of advanced technologies," the Russian President said
Read more
NATO, Poland made no decision on deployment of nuclear weapons — Andrzej Duda
Polish President pointed out that this issue is being raised during his meetings with NATO partners from time to time
Read more
Kiev lacks both troops and equipment near Chasov Yar in DPR, says retired general
Military commanders of Ukrainian army brigades "lack both personnel and the required amount of equipment" while Russian troops enjoy a considerable superiority, especially in artillery, Sergey Krivonos noted
Read more
Assad says sure Russia will win conflict in Ukraine, re-unite brotherly peoples
Russia, in his words, is "correcting what others have done"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine sought to agree on Crimea at Istanbul talks, Lukashenko says
On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said Russia and Ukraine initialed an agreement in Istanbul, which he described as "not bad"
Read more
Russia’s FSB busts clandestine gun-making ring across nine regions
The operation shut down six workshops where weapons underwent upgrades, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Two police officers killed, another one wounded in attack in Karachay-Cherkessia
The attacker fired several shots at police officers before taking service weapons and ammunition away from them
Read more
Russian ambassador criticizes Germany for lack of answers in spy case
During the visit to the German foreign ministry on April 18, 2024, we did not receive any answers to our questions, Sergey Nechayev said
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence predicts dire situation from mid-May onward
Kirill Budanov acknowledged that the Ukrainian army had long experienced problems on the frontline
Read more
EU reacts to worsening of situation for Ukraine by preparing for new world war — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that the participants of the EU foreign and defense ministers meeting "did not challenge the information about the degree of Russia’s arms superiority"
Read more
Russian troops level off frontline near Kremennaya in LPR for further advance
Russian combat aircraft and artillery "have begun to operate more intensively" at that frontline, delivering "precision strikes" on the Ukrainian army, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Army officer some media point to as Nord Stream blasts coordinator goes missing in Ukraine
The man, Roman Chervinsky, was under arrest in the case of a failed operation to recruit a Russian pilot
Read more
WADA explains difference between Valieva’s case and Chinese swimmers’ violations
The fundamental point is that in the Valieva case there was nothing to exclude that that was the end of an excretion, that the pharmacological dose of trimetazidine hadn't been taken several days before
Read more
Russia's eyes open to nature of US sanctions — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian authorities will try to minimize the effect of new EU sanctions against the country
Read more
Russia, Nigeria committed to strengthening ties in energy and agriculture
Sergey Lavrov also stated that Russia recognizes Nigeria's interest in military-technical cooperation
Read more
Dollar almost completely gone from Russia-China trade relations — Lavrov
"The supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market is growing," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
US-produced uranium will not affect Rosatom contracts — expert
"All HALEU uranium produced in the US is now going into storage," Alexander Uvarov said
Read more
No basis for strategic stability dialogue with US at this point, Lavrov says
"This agenda cannot be artificially separated from the general international segment and be considered in isolation from other aspects of interstate relations, as Washington is seeking to present," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Houthis cooperate with Russia, China to destroy idea of unipolar world — politburo
According to the Houthi representative, the shift towards the multipolarity in the global balance of powers happened after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and accelerated during the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
Destroyed TV tower in Kharkov carried Ukrainian air defense coordination device — official
Digital TV signal interruptions are now observed in the city
Read more
UNESCO remains universal institution despite Western manipulation — Lavrov
"Regrettably, we have to state that UNESCO is being used in geopolitical interests and Russian representatives going to work in the organization have to face unprecedented discrimination, sometimes being forced to wait over a year for visas," the foreign minister said
Read more
South Sudan invites Russia to cooperate in oil industry, says ambassador
South Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Chol Tong Mayai Jang noted that the republic can become a good market for Russian entrepreneurs
Read more
Balticconnector gas pipeline returns to operation
The gas pipeline has its operations suspended on October 8 of the last year because of the detected leak
Read more
Damage to TV tower in Kharkov causes problems with digital TV signal
Earlier, Ukrainian media reported an explosion in Kharkov, which was cofirmed later by Mayor Igor Terekhov
Read more
French president says creating Israeli-type air defense network for Ukraine impossible
Emmanuel Macron added that Europe’s resources are limited, and the European Union will continue helping Kiev keeping in mind its own reserves
Read more
Putin-Pashinyan personal contact may take place in 'short term' — Kremlin
"We expect that President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan will have an opportunity to personally discuss these and, if necessary, other current issues in the near future," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Revival Party leader released after being questioned by Moldovan special services
According to Natalia Parasca, around 100 delegates to the Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow were held at the Chisinau airport for about three hours
Read more
NATO’s backing of Kiev’s strikes beyond special op area makes peace unachievable — expert
"The position of the majority of Western states negatively affects the probability of a peaceful settlement of the conflict, creating a risk of further escalation," Jiraporn Ruamphongphatthana believes
Read more
Lavrov slams West for promoting 'dishonest schemes' for restrictions on nuclear weapons
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "striving to attain decisive military superiority, Washington and its allies are enlarging the network of alliances directed against third countries"
Read more
North Korea presumably launches ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
This is North Korea’s fourth ballistic missile launch this year
Read more
Mobilization law condition for new supplies of arms to Kiev by NATO — source
Arms supplies are only reasonable if a large number of military personnel able to use those weapons in defense and assault operations is available
Read more
Ukraine loses several hundred troops in battles for Novomikhailovka — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky added that the losses had taken place in the previous few weeks
Read more
Hamas leader wants to see Russia, Egypt, Turkey as guarantor countries for Gaza
Talking about the current situation in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh noted that "the resistance is still strong"
Read more
West can’t comprehend Russia’s resilience — Lavrov
"They would have been scared had anyone come down on them with similar ferocity," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Ukraine says Western systems ineffective against Russia's electronic warfare
Maria Berlinskaya emphasized that the real effectiveness was determined in real combat conditions, and not at "some training ground in Texas"
Read more
Armenia remains engaged with CSTO — head of post-Soviet security bloc
Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that "relations between the CSTO and Armenia, which is a member state of our organization, are far from being at their best"
Read more
New anti-Russian sanctions to include ban on LNG supplies — Swedish Foreign Minister
Tobias Billstrom deemed adopting the 14th sanctions package "one of the most important things"
Read more
Russia, UAE preparing double taxation agreement — Russian Finance Minister
"Our work targets non-creation of such profit centers abroad. We will work in this direction," Anton Siluanov noted
Read more
Senior lawmaker threatens US with retaliation for 'stealing' Russian assets
"Now, our country has every reason to make symmetrical decisions against foreign assets," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Ukraine 'not in a position to win' against Russia — Spanish reserve colonel
"The Western world cannot accept Ukraine's defeat, because from the point of view of our security, a Russian victory in the war would be a failure," Francisco Rubio pointed out
Read more
Iranian Security Council Secretary to attend security forum in St. Petersburg — media
The 12th International Meeting of High Representatives is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on April 23-25
Read more
Repaired strategic bomber Tu-22M3 re-enters service with Russia’s Aerospace Force
The bombers will get advanced precision weapons while their radio-electronic devices and engines will be similar to the equipment aboard the latest Tu-160M2 aircraft
Read more
Confiscation of Russian assets by the US to affect Europe more — expert
The US decision may provoke panic among investors that would start withdrawing their funds from European banks, being concerned of their freeze and further confiscation
Read more
Russia expects Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
On January 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the BRICS group of nations, which currently brings together ten states
Read more
Israeli minister asks US to reconsider decision to sanction Israeli military unit — Axios
Benny Gantz, a minister in Israel's war cabinet, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read more
Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends
Read more
West balancing on edge of direct military confrontation between nuclear powers — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, it is especially concerning that the three Western nuclear powers are among the key sponsors of the Kiev regime and the main initiators of various inflammatory moves
Read more
Russia invites all countries to develop North - South transport corridor — Putin
"The North-South transport corridor should become an example of the broadest international cooperation," the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novomikhailovka community in DPR — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia recovers black boxes from crashed Tu-22M3 bomber
According to the law enforcement, the search for the fourth crew member is ongoing
Read more
Units of South battlegroup fully free Bogdanovka in Donetsk People’s Republic — top brass
The enemy lost up to 440 troops, three cars and an Osa-AKM air defense system, a 152mm D-20 weapon
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
Read more
Putin signs law on holding World Friendship Games
Funding will be provided from the federal, regional and local budgets, as well as taxes from gambling transferred to the organizer
Read more
CSTO ready to help settle Middle East conflict in case of request — chief
According to Imangali Tasmagambetov, "the opportunities for successful settlement of such conflicts are shrinking sharply due to the fundamentally different views of the leading world players on the structure of the future world order"
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate for April 23 to 93.25 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 3 kopecks to 12.8484 rubles
Read more