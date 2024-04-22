Revival Party leader released after being questioned by Moldovan special services

CHISINAU, April 22. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Revival Party, Natalia Parasca, told TASS that she was questioned by officers of the Information and Security Service for two hours upon her arrival from a Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow.

"I was questioned by the Information and Security Service for about two hours. All the questions were linked with Russia. They asked me if I think it right that we opted to go to Russia, an aggressor state as they claim, to set up our bloc. I said I don’t think that Russia is an aggressor," she said, adding that she was released after the conversation.

She noted however that during the interview security officers did not allow her to answer call from her lawyer.

According to Parasca, around 100 delegates to the Moldovan opposition forum in Moscow were held at the Chisinau airport for about three hours. "They did not even check their passport, simply kept them waiting without water and any explanations. <…> They said that some program was not working but it worked perfectly well when three Moldovan lawmakers, who arrived by the same flight, were passing passport control," she noted.

Moldovan opposition activists, who gathered for a forum in Moscow on Sunday, announced the establishment of the Pobeda (Victory) political bloc ahead of the presidential poll and a referendum on Moldova’s accession to the European Union due in the fall. Opposition activists said that such a forum could not be organized in Chisinau because of persecution from Moldova’s pro-European government, which lambasted the delegates as "criminals and traitors.".