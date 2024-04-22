Ukraine 'not in a position to win' against Russia — Spanish reserve colonel

MADRID, April 22. /TASS/. Spanish army reserve colonel Francisco Rubio does not believe Ukraine can defeat Russia.

"This war, like all wars, will end with an agreement," he told the La Razon newspaper in an interview. "The Western world cannot accept Ukraine's defeat, because from the point of view of our security, a Russian victory in the war would be a failure," he pointed out.

"The problem is that Ukraine is not in a position to win," the reserve colonel added. "So there will come a point when both sides will consider an agreement as the lesser evil," he said.

In his opinion, any agreement will probably involve Kiev making some territorial concessions. Rubio also emphasized that the West cannot defend Ukraine like it did with Israel. He stressed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "is calling for direct intervention by NATO forces" in the country, which "would mean a direct confrontation with Russia."

At the same time, the alliance has always refrained from direct involvement, the reserve colonel said. "What Zelensky is asking for is utopian," Rubio concluded.