Israeli President says US military aid to his country will also strengthen United States

TEL AVIV, April 21. /TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog thanked US congressmen for passing a bill that included military assistance to the Jewish state. In his opinion, the strengthening of Israel is in the interests of the United States and serves to strengthen its own security.

"As I said last summer in a joint session of both houses of Congress: when the United States is strong, Israel is stronger, when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure. The overwhelming bipartisan support for Israel is a clear indication of the fact that Israel has no closer ally than America, and America has no closer ally than Israel," Herzog said. His comment was released by the head of state’s office.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant also thanked American politicians for approving this document and emphasized that military assistance is "critically important" for his country.

Earlier, US congressmen were thanked for their support by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish Foreign Minister Israel Katz. According to Netanyahu, the funds allocated by Washington go to protect the entire civilization of the West.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives adopted the $95bln package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev, and on additional sanctions against China. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.