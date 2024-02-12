Three Syrian soldiers wounded in terrorists’ drone attack in Latakia

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Three Syrian soldiers were wounded in drone attack staged by terrorists on the positions of government forces in the Latakia government, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"In the Latakia governorate, an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by terrorists from the area near the settlement of Shambar Fawkani dropped two grenades on the positions of Syrian government forces near the settlement of Akch Baer, wounding three Syrian soldiers," he said.

He also said that during the past day, six shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Apart from that, in his words, aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace. "A pair of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, two times during the day.".