Finland has purely practical relations with Russia, no high-level contacts — president

HELSINKI, February 12. /TASS/. Finland maintains purely practical relations with Russia, but there are no top-level contacts, Finnish President-elect Alexander Stubb said at a briefing.

"We have no political relations with Russia now. I don't see them improving any time soon. The reason, of course, is that we cannot have relations until Russia stops its war and aggression in Ukraine," Stubb said. He added, however, that "Finland still has practical relations with Russia, for example on border issues and diplomacy."

Stubb was elected Finland's 13th president in a February 11 runoff election and will be inaugurated on March 1.