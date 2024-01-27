Algeria requests Security Council’s meeting on Middle East for January 31

UNITED NATIONS, January 27. /TASS/. Algeria requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East to be held on January 31, a source in the Security Council told TASS.

"The meeting is requested by Algeria for January 31," the source said.

Algeria is among Arab nations in the UN that held the meeting on Friday in connection with the decision of the United Nations International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier reports said the Arab states plan to work more actively in the Security Council from Monday.