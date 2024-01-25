Hungary supports Moldova's accession to EU, top diplomat says

BUDAPEST, January 25. /TASS/. Hungary supports Moldova's intention to join the European Union as it believes that such a step will benefit the entire community and increase its competitiveness, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a press conference after a meeting in Budapest with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture and Food Minister Vladimir Bolea.

"We believe that speeding up Moldova's integration process would help us guarantee that the EU can once again increase its competitiveness," the foreign minister said. He gave assurances that Budapest would support Chisinau in this process.

Meanwhile, Szijjarto made it clear that Hungary remains opposed to Ukraine's accession talks with the EU. "We should not link the paths of integration of different countries, and we should not allow countries that in some cases show the worst results to hijack the European integration processes of other countries," the minister said.

Last December 14-15, EU leaders at a meeting in Brussels decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, which could start in March 2024 or later. Hungary opposed the talks with Ukraine, considering them premature and lacking sufficient preparation. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not participate in announcing the decision, having temporarily left the conference room.

Bolea is accompanying Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who is scheduled to hold talks with Orban, on a trip to Budapest.