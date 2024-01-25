WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. If Russia wins the conflict against Ukraine, Kiev may pin the blame on the West, Politico writes, citing a Ukrainian military official.

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may ramp up his criticism of the West since he’s losing internal support and "will desperately look for options of whom to blame." The official added that in conversations with his Ukrainian colleagues, he had heard complaints that Western assistance was too slow and that allies had refused to send all the weapons requested by Kiev.

The Ukrainian official also said that without Western support, Ukraine would have surrendered in April 2022. The official added that the Ukrainian army was currently trying to save ammunition. "If you’re only allowed to shoot 20 or 30 times per day, there will be no progress on the battlefield," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting on January 22 that the West was waging a war against Russia with the hands of Ukrainians. He noted that US President Joe Biden had even described it as "a smart investment." According to Lavrov, Washington officials have made it clear that 90% of the funds that the US authorities allocate for the Kiev regime are spent on the domestic defense industry.