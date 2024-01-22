Armenia says it resolved some issues with Russian defense companies over weapons

YEREVAN, January 22. /TASS/. Yerevan and Moscow have resolved most of the issues of contention in the field of armaments, the Armenian Defense Ministry told Radio Liberty (a news media outlet that is designated as a foreign agent in Russia).

"Most of the problems with Russian companies in the arms area have been resolved, but a number of issues remain open," the ministry said.

Earlier, the country said it sought to resolve the issue of the weapons, which were paid for by Yerevan but not yet delivered by Moscow, in an atmosphere of partnership.