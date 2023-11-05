Phone communication, internet inaccessible in Gaza Strip again — telecom provider

DUBAI, November 5. /TASS/. Telephone communication and internet are inaccessible in the Gaza Strip again, Paltel, a Palestinian telecom provider, said on Sunday.

"We regret to inform about the inaccessibility of all communications services and the internet in the Gaza Strip because all the key routes that were restores earlier have been cut off by the Israeli side again," it wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

A similar statement came from another telecom provider in Gaza, Jawwal.

Paltel and Jawwal stopped providing telecom services in Gaza due to the damage done to telecom facilities as a result of Israeli strikes on October 27. Access to these services was resumed on October 31 when international organizations voiced concern over the impossibility to get in touch with those staying in Gaza.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.