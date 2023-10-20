Hamas says it freed two US hostages

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian organization Hamas has said its military wing called the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades released two US nationals that had been captured during the group’s recent incursion into Israel.

"In response to efforts by Qatar, the al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens - a mother and her daughter. It was done for humanitarian reasons, to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [US president Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Hamas said in a statement on Telegram.