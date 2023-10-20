Israel not to supply water to northern Gaza — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Israel does not plan to feed water to the northern Gaza Strip, as people are relocating from there to its southern part, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"In the north, as people are moving away from there, we will not be providing water there," he said.

"Water is being supplied to the southern part. It is very simple [to explain] why it is not being provided to the northern part. You remember, we suggested that all the residents of the northern part relocate to the south. Therefore, we decided to supply water there so that no extra problems would emerge in the south for the civilians who have evacuated from the north. Prior to this, we thought that we would not do that until Hamas made some moves concerning our hostages. However, as we do not want a dire humanitarian crisis there, we decided to provide water supplies," Ben Zvi said.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.