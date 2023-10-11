LAS Secretary-General calls for immediate ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the Israeli and Palestinian sides. He was speaking at the opening of an emergency foreign minister-level meeting of the LAS Council, which has began in the Egyptian capital.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israel," he pointed out. In his speech, he condemned "any manifestation of violence against civilians."