Death toll in Israeli strikes on Palestine climbs to 849 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and in clashes in the West Bank has climbed to 849 with over 4,200 individuals sustaining wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the agency’s update, 830 people were killed in Israeli shelling attacks on the Gaza Strip and 19 more were killed in clashes in the West Bank.

Earlier reports said that the total number of victims among the Palestinians had reached almost 790 since hostilities erupted.