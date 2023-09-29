Moscow Format Consultations note Iran’s proposal to establish contact group

KAZAN, September 29. /TASS/. Participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan have taken note of Iran’s proposal to step up cooperation by setting up a regional contact group, according to the Kazan Declaration of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan summing up the fifth meeting.

"The parties noted the proposal of <…> Iran to strengthen regional cooperation on Afghanistan by establishing a regional contact group to discuss the issues of common interests," the statement says.