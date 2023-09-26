TASS, September 26. Polish investigators who conducted a probe into the missile that landed on the territory of the republic on November 15 of last year have confirmed that it came from Ukraine, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian side neither cooperates with the Polish investigation nor provides any materials. Despite this, Poland has established the causes of the incident that killed two farmers. The conclusions, as Rzeczpospolita writes, are categorical and exclude the possibility of the missile being launched from Russian territory. "It was a Ukrainian air defense missile that exploded in Przewodow and killed two people," the newspaper quotes Polish experts from the prosecutor's office.

"The conclusions are final, but given their classified nature, we are not reporting their content," said Lukasz Lapczynski, spokesman for the Polish prosecutor's office. "At this stage, investigative actions on Polish territory have been completed," he added. "We have sent a request for legal assistance to Ukraine and are waiting for a response."

Earlier, Polish media reported that a missile of the S-300 system fell in Poland. "The range of this missile is between 75 and 90 kilometers. At that moment, the Russian positions were in a place from which no Russian missile could reach Przewodow," the investigators proclaimed.

On November 15 of last year, a missile fell in the town of Przewodow, located in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that, according to the assessment of the republic's authorities, the munition belonged to Ukrainian air defense forces. Kiev denies this. Warsaw considers the incident an accident. The US State Department said that the US administration was fully confident in the accuracy of the conclusions of the Polish authorities.