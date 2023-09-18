UN’s Guterres discusses food security with EU’s Borrell

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its effect on the global food security with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who arrived in New York, the Secretary General’s office said.

Guterres and Borrell also reportedly discussed the situation in West Africa, where a series of coups took place recently.

The EU is one of key actors that the implementation of Russia’s preconditions for return to the grain deal depends on - first and foremost, the connection of the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system.