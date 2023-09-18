{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN’s Guterres discusses food security with EU’s Borrell

The UN Secretary General and the head of the EU foreign policy also discussed the situation in West Africa, where a series of coups d'etat have occurred in recent months

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its effect on the global food security with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who arrived in New York, the Secretary General’s office said.

Guterres and Borrell also reportedly discussed the situation in West Africa, where a series of coups took place recently.

The EU is one of key actors that the implementation of Russia’s preconditions for return to the grain deal depends on - first and foremost, the connection of the Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT payment system.

Antonio Guterres
Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, wishes prosperity to Russia - radio
North Korean leader wishes Russia prosperity
North Korean leader watches Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty ballet in Russia — report
The show took place at the branch of the Mariinsky Theater in the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok on Saturday
Russian air defense forces repel Ukraine’s missile attack on Tokmak in Zporozhye Region
No damage or casualties reported
North Korean defense minister pledges cooperation with Russia to defend peace in region
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu hosted an official reception on the occasion of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to a Pacific Fleet warship, according to the report
Russian forces eliminate up to 65 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in 24 hours
Russian forces also destroyed two armored combat vehicles and two pickups
US should remove sanctions barriers to restore the Black Sea grain initiative — ambassador
He recalled that these agreements include "not only the "Ukrainian" part, but also the no less important Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets"
Luhansk airport suspends flights — Luhansk People’s Republic
The reason behind this decision was the intensified activities of the Ukrainian military forces in the Luhansk People’s Republic
Russia attracting those ready to stand up against parasitical West — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that Russia was open to cooperation with all constructively minded countries, and social and political forces that are ready to move forward together on the path of development and to lay the foundations for a new, truly democratic, multipolar world order
Press review: Rumor abounds on DPRK ammo rounds and US mulls 'Hail Mary' ATACMS for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 13th
Russian members of new ISS crew accommodated in cabins of Zvezda service module
According to Dmitry Petelin, those cabins were occupied by him and Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev before
Pashinyan considers signing of peace deal with Baku possible by yearend
Armenian Prime Minister added that Yerevan is taking all necessary steps for it
1993 Russian coup in photos
20 years ago on this day Russia's constitutional crisis escalated to an armed coup
Bank of Russia Chief says cash will not disappear from circulation
Elvira Nabiullina noted that the Bank of Russia was still developing cash and creating a new series of banknotes with a fresh design
Moscow airports, Zhukovsky operate as usual — aviation agency
Earlier, early in the morning, restrictions were temporarily imposed on flights to airports of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky for safety of flights on civil aircraft, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said
Europe posing increasingly greater threat to US hegemony — top Russian security official
It is reported that in attempting to maintain its dominance, the West itself has inadvertently destroyed those tools that worked for it even better than the war machine
West sees Russia as constant threat — top Russian security official
"Today, the entire arsenal of resources available to the adversaries is being used against Russia," Nikolay Patrushev said
Ukraine, Taiwan among topics discussed by US’ Sullivan, China’s Wang in Malta
According to the White House, they had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions"
Russia repels three attacks by Kiev near Khimik, Maryinka, enemy loses up to 180 troops
According to Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy also lost two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a Germany-produced Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery vehicle, and a Grad multiple rocket launcher
Two villages in Kursk Region come under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Six shells were fired
Primorye governor to join delegation visiting North Korea
Oleg Kozhemyako added that he will join the delegation, once the Russian Foreign Ministry greenlights the trip
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.5 mcm via Sudzha
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Kim Jong Un, Shoigu discuss military cooperation, international affairs
"Kim Jong Un and Sergey Shoigu exchanged views on regional and international military and political circumstances and exchanged constructive views on issues related to continued strengthening of tactical and strategic interaction," the report said
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day
The coalition continues to create dangerous situation, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said
Press review: West props up proxy Kiev for long fight and US roadblocks Russian automakers
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 15th
Most big terror groups creatures of Western intel agencies — top Russian security official
Nikolay Patrushev noted that a similar situation has developed with transnational organized crime
Russia developing new nuclear submarines, underwater drones — Shoigu
On Friday, the Russian defense minister pays a working visit to the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East
Belarus not going to interfere in affairs of neighboring countries - Lukashenko
Belarusian President stressed that the Belarusian people "cannot be an aggressor"
One more Ukrainian drone downed over southwestern Crimea
Earlier it was reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Crimea
Ukrainian officer admits Russia’s Lancet drones significantly restrict Ukrainian artillery
According to the report, the operation of the Ukrainian artillery is complicated by the diversity of guns, shipped to Kiev by Western states
Myopia inside US intelligence community could help spark open US-Russia conflict — Hersh
The reporter also pointed out that the White House currently shuns any intelligence data that it finds "inconvenient" to its preferred narrative
Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 12th
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu shows Kinzhal missile system to Kim Jong Un
The commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, reported on the flight and technical capabilities of the hypersonic aircraft missile system
Russia ready to offer food assistance to North Korea — Russian ambassador
Pyongyang says it can do without foreign help because it has a good harvest, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said on Sunday
Revealing Ukrainian army losses would ‘ruin’ Zelensky – former presidential advisor
Oleg Soskin called the situation on the contact line very difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the losses were very large
Russia ready to meet with papal envoy to discuss Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
The top diplomat recalled that Russia has held meetings on Ukraine with representatives of Turkey, "who also have different ideas"
Russian diamonds can hardly be excluded from global industry, says expert
Alrosa has a share of about 30% in the global diamond market, and more than 90% of diamonds are cut in India, so "it is quite difficult to imagine the exclusion of Russian diamonds from the global industry," Boris Krasnozhenov, head of the securities markets analytics department at Alfa Bank, said
Drone crashes into nonresidential structure in central Russian city of Oryol
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Azerbaijan’s Red Crescent hails agreement on cargo delivery to Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier in the day, Nagorno-Karabakh’s authorities accepted the proposal of the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross to receive humanitarian cargoes along the Lachin and Aghdam roads
Ukraine loses up to 170 troops, electronic warfare station in south Donetsk area
Units of the Russian battlegroup East together with aviation and artillery repulsed three attacks by the enemy near Staromayorskoye in the DPR and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region in 24 hours
Kiev to receive ATACMS missiles soon, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insists
According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, during his upcoming visit to the US, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will discuss "military aid and food security"
Libya puts death toll from flood at 3,200 while UN reports thrice as many victims
Storm Daniel made landfall in northeastern Libya on September 10, unleashing gale force winds, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Mediterranean coastal cities
Stoltenberg has no doubt Ukraine will join NATO one day
NATO Secretary General believes that if Ukraine stops struggling "it will no longer exist"
Lavrov, Wang Yi to discuss Ukraine, security in Asia Pacific during Moscow talks
Following the recent reappointment of Wang Yi as China's foreign minister, both foreign ministers attended the BRICS ministerial meeting in Johannesburg together
All provisions on Kim’s visit program implemented - Russian ambassador
Alexander Matsegora said that there was not much time for this
Ukrainian army loses over 740 troops, 20 tanks, armored vehicles in Zaporozhye area
Additionally, 38 artillery guns have been eliminated, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
China’s Wang Yi to visit Russia, participate in security consultations on September 18-21
Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on September 18 negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi would be held in Moscow
Conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided, should NATO accept Russian security proposals
However, according to Leonid Slutsky, Jens Stoltenberg doesn’t want peace in Ukraine
Strike by Kinzhal missile in Ukraine confirmed its efficiency — Defense Ministry
The Kinzhal missile is used with a conventional warhead
Over 150 Yars ICBM launchers operational in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force
The total number of launching systems does not increase though because Yars ICBMs are replacing Topol missile systems, according to the commander
Explosion heard in Kiev — report
There was no air raid alert
G7 price cap on Russian oil misguided, benefits China, expert says
This misguided cap isn’t only a subsidy to China and a price that still makes Rosneft enormously profitable and able to pay billions to the Russian state in taxes, chief economist at hedge fund Tressis Daniel Lacalle said
Russia doesn't need foreign mercenaries — Putin
The Russian President reiterated Moscow’s readiness for talks with Ukraine and called on the Kiev authorities to "stop dancing to the tune of others"
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Ukrainian troops fail to push Russian forces out of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka — top brass
According to Russian Defense Ministry, in the Donetsk area, the adversary did not give up on its plans to encircle the town of Artyomovsk
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria - top brass
The Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment in Kupyansk area, up to 50 enemy’s troops eliminated
The Russian army also eliminated four vehicles
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Black Sea sealed off for Ukraine — former presidential advisor
Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, added that the only way out for Ukrainian agricultural exports are the routes though Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania
Press review: Putin hosts Kim, gets under US’ skin and EEF-23 belies 'isolate Russia' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 14th
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Ukraine loses over 1,100 troops south of Donetsk in one week — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the surrendering Ukrainian soldiers complain of low morale among the personnel of the 36th and 38th Ukrainian marine brigades due to substantial losses
Hainan’s duty free sales exceed $197 mln in five months under new special program
Some 731 thousand customers visited duty free stores on the island over this period
Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 42.6% in January-July
It reached $6.6 billion
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukrainian army loses up to 140 people, Bradley IFV in Zaporozhye area — Russian top brass
The enemy also lost four vehicles in this area in 24 hours, according to Russian Defense Ministry
Russian cosmonauts unfold radiator on Nauka science module during spacewalk
The ISS Russian crew conducted their two previous spacewalks on the morning of April 19 and overnight to May 4
Sanya’s Phoenix International Airport launches second part of its duty free store
More than 300 world-famous brands are already represented in the duty free of the airport
Russian forces improve positions in Avdeyevka area in DPR — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the situation in the Artyomovsk area remains "quite tense"
More than 20 flights delayed in Moscow airports
As of 02:26 a.m. Moscow time, nine flights were delayed and two canceled at the Vnukovo Airport
No decision yet on shipment of ATACMS missiles to Kiev — Kirby
Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed officials, reported that the Biden administration is considering the possibility of delivering ATACMS missiles to Kyiv this fall, but the final decision must be made by the president
Ukrainian army fails to recover lost positions — Russian top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that over the past week, Battlegroup Center units have successfully thwarted 13 enemy attacks in the Krasny Liman area
Russia to draw UN attention to Ukraine’s threats to Russians – diplomat
The Russian permanent mission to the world organization commented on the statements of the official representative of the Ukrainian territorial defense forces, transgender and US citizen Sarah Ashton-Cirillo
Russian forces repel four Ukraine’s reconnaissance attempts in DPR — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, in this area the enemy has possibilities to use reserves from Kramatorsk and Slavyansk
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over southwestern part of Crimea - defense ministry
At about 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Moscow time the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack was thwarted
Tu-22M3 missiles to receive new payload — Russian long-range aviation commander
Its capacity will increase to 1,700 kilos
Russia calls on ECOWAS to refrain from invasion of Niger — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow continues to "closely monitor the development of the situation" in Niger
Ukrainian forces open fire at village in Russia’s Kursk Region, killing civilian
Several residential buildings have been damaged
Russia recovers energy sector know-how, to launch huge, world-class enterprises — Putin
According to the Russian president, the process of developing additional engineering expertise is under way, "which is a very good thing"
US pursuing war against Russia — Lavrov on supplies of longer-range missiles to Kiev
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the US controls the military actions in Ukraine
Belarusian specialists ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary — security official
As noted in the Security Council of the republic, local specialists underwent a full cycle of training in Russia
Russia’s delegation discusses agriculture, transport issues with Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader’s official visit to Russia over, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said
Kim Jong Un thanks Putin for hospitality, wishes prosperity to Russia - radio
North Korean leader wishes Russia prosperity
US must seek peace in Ukraine instead of funding the conflict, lawmaker says
On Friday, The Hill reported that US Republicans are increasingly expressing doubts about approving the administration's request for additional funding for additional military aid to Ukraine
Air service between Russia, North Korea working in test mode — natural resources minister
Alexander Kozlov added that its full-fledged operation is expected in the near future
Support for Ukraine in US Congress 'remains very strong,' John Kirby claims
Only a "small group of very vocal, very right-wing Republicans" continue to resist additional support for Ukraine, US official says
Kim Jong Un hopes FEFU will play important role in cooperation with Russia
The North Korean leader also met with Korean students and asked them to "make more efforts" during their studies to play their role in making North Korea prosperous
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region - defense ministry
No one was hurt
Kim Jong Un’s train leaving Primorye
It headed to the border check point Khasan
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
G77 plus China summit brings together more than hundred delegations in Havana
UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who arrived in Havana, said that his visit is “strong support for the efforts of the Group of 77 to bring greater fairness to international economic and financial relations”
Turkey suggests four-party meeting on Karabakh to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it is Turkish priority "to hold trilateral talks as planned earlier"
Russian Armed Forces deliver 11 strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure over week
The strikes disrupted supplies to Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas and eliminated a large arsenal of the Ukrainian army’s armaments, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russia destroys tactical command posts of two Ukrainian army’s brigades in DPR — top brass
The Russian army hit tactical command posts of the units of the 100th territorial defense brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian forces
West using ruses to trick developing nations into backing its position on Ukraine — Lavrov
"There is no need even to explain that this is simple fraud and deception, which is all about dragging normal countries into a totally unrealistic, Russophobic, ultimatum-based contrivance," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Russia said to be using Krypton missiles on its Su-30SM fighters in Ukraine
The Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 guided missiles known in the West as Krypton on its Su-30SM jets, the sources said
Russian strike on airfield near Krivoi Rog wipes out five Ukrainian aircraft
Russia’s Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the Dolgintsevo airfield on September 11
Foreigners in Hainan can apply for temporary driver's license online
Applicants need only have ID, a driver's license issued outside China and two color photos
Hainan’s city of Sanya makes night tourism program wider and more diverse — media
According to the newspaper, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province recently approved a list of Hainan's night-time tourist sites
Kim Jong Un interested in Russian economy, everyday life — Russian envoy
North Korean leader is very knowledgeable about Russia, Alexander Matsegora said
