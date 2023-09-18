No decision yet on shipment of ATACMS missiles to Kiev — Kirby

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. Washington has not yet decided to send ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 300km away, to Ukraine, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said in an interview for The Daily Telegraph.

"There has been a long conversation here in the United States about these long-range cruise missiles," he said. "No decision has been made yet. The President [Joe Biden] hasn’t said he’ll do it, but he continues to want the inter-agency - the Defense Department, the State Department, here in the National Security Council - to consider ATACMS."

On September 15, The Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed officials that the Biden Administration considers shipping ATACMS missiles to Kiev this fall, but the final decision must be made by the president.

Axios reported, also citing its sources, that Washington does not plan to announce shipment of ATACMS missiles to Kiev during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to the US. The meeting between Biden and Zelensky in Washington is scheduled for September 21.