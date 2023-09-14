Peacekeepers register two ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. One person suffered injuries as a result of one of two ceasefire violations that were recorded over the past day in the Martakert and Martuni districts of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin detailing the activities of the Russian peacekeeping force in the area.

"Two ceasefire violations were recorded. No casualties occurred in the Martakert District, and one serviceman of an armed formation of Nagorno-Karabakh was wounded as a result of shelling in the Martuni District. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent together with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides is conducting an investigation into these incidents," the bulletin said.

The ministry said that in order to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous communication is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.