BEIRUT, September 13. /TASS/. Several explosions have taken place in Syria’s Tartus Province, the TV channel Al-Mayadeen has said without elaborating.

According to the Al-Hadath channel, some time ago the warehouses belonging to the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, came under fire. As a result of the incident, three people were reportedly killed.

There has been no comment from Damascus yet.

The port of Tartus houses the 720th Logistics Support Point (LSP) of the Russian Navy.