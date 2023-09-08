VIENNA, September 8. /TASS/. More than half (54%) of Austrian citizens think that the sanctions imposed on Russia are doing harm to the European Union, according to a poll conducted by the Insa sociological institute and commissioned by the Exxpress web portal.

Another 12% believe that the sanctions benefit the EU, while 21% of respondents say that the restrictions have no impact on the union. However, the survey does not directly address the question of whether Austrians are ready to accept the consequences of the sanctions or whether the restrictions should be removed.

The portal recalls that in April of this year, the number of those criticizing the sanctions was smaller (41%). The poll was conducted on September 4-7, and 1,000 people participated in it.

The Austrian government says it intends to support Brussels' sanctions course.