Kiev not to soften position on grain deal despite Erdogan’s call — Kuleba

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities do not plan to change their position on the grain deal, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

Speaking on TV, he also said that Ukraine expects to receive details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side. He underscored that Kiev will defend "all principal positions, including in regards to the sanctions pressure on Russia."

Speaking at the joint press conference with Vladimir Putin on Monday, Erdogan said that Ukraine "must, of course, soften its approach to make joint steps with Russia."

The implementation of the grain deal, which implies export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and normalization of export of Russian agricultural products and fertilized to global markets, was ended on July 17 over the non-implementation of Russia’s demands.

Speaking at the press conference after the talks with Erdogan, Putin said that Moscow is ready to return to the grain deal within several days since the moment of fulfillment of promises given earlier.