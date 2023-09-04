Colombian mercenary fighting against Russian forces killed in Ukraine — newspaper

HAVANA, September 4. /TASS/. A Colombian national, Alejandro Herrera, who took part in combat operation on the side of Ukraine, was killed in early September, the Tiempo newspaper said on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the man arrived in Ukraine in December 2022. According to preliminary data, he was killed by rocket that hit the positions he was on.

At least five Colombian mercenaries have been killed since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said in May that more than 2,000 mercenaries from 71 countries, including 234 US citizens, were fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.