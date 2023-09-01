{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Burkina Faso president meets with Russian delegation led by deputy defense minister

The sides discussed bilateral military and defense cooperation, including its present state and future prospects

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, met with the Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday, the country’s official Burkina Information Agency (Agence d'Information du Burkina, or AIB) reported on Friday.

The sides discussed bilateral military and defense cooperation, including its present state and future prospects. They also addressed other issues raised during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Burkina Faso on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in late July, the report says.

The head of the Russian delegation assured Traore of Russia’s support for the transitional period in Burkina Faso. He also said that Russia stood by the country’s people in all areas of potential development, AIB said.

Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
EU fails to unblock another European Peace Facility tranche for Ukraine
However, Josep Borrell expressed hope that the tranche would be unblocked next week
Read more
Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — governor
"The enemy increasingly shows the clear signs of fatigue, which can be primarily explained by well-coordinated actions of our units," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Read more
Ten DPR civilians injured by Ukrainian strikes — Acting DPR Head Pushilin
According to Pushilin, six houses in Kievsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk and in Gorlovka were damaged
Read more
Lavrov offers Fidan to discuss issues to be reviewed during Putin’s meeting with Erdogan
"Of course, in addition to the bilateral agenda, we have a very rich dialogue and practical cooperation on regional and international affairs," the Russian foreign minister underscored
Read more
ECOWAS proposes nine-month transition period to Nigerien military
It is pointed out that ECOWAS sanctions on Niger would not be eased without "positive adjustments" on the part of the military officers who had taken power in the country
Read more
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Read more
Russian tech giant shows latest gear against precision weapons at Army forum
"Troop and hardware camouflaging means are major areas of our work as they make it possible to save lives on the frontline," Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
Unidentified target detected, shot down above west Russia’s Pskov
According to the governor, measures to neutralize the target were undertaken immediately
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss West's obligations for restoration of grain deal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also recalled the position voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the conditions for resuming the deal
Read more
Russian MFA praises cooperation with Beijing in ensuring law and order along border
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "effective cooperation between the relevant agencies facilitated efforts to keep the border situation calm"
Read more
Russia urges UN rights officials to condemn Estonia’s discriminatory initiative
According to the statement, "tens of thousands of the country’s residents and taxpayers will be subjected to straightforward discrimination only because their free opinions and beliefs may differ from the Tallinn government’s ideas and policies"
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods on the African continent
Read more
Ukraine’s military command admits 'tense situation' in three frontline areas
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Hungary unwilling to discuss EU funding of military assistance for Kiev — foreign minister
"Everybody feels, everybody sees and everybody knows that this is nonsense, and until this nonsense is removed, we will refuse to discuss any financial issues," Peter Szijjarto noted
Read more
Serbia hoping no one dares attack TurkStream gas pipeline, president says
"There is no sign that this is a possibility and I am confident that no one will dream of doing that," Aleksandar Vucic added
Read more
Poland’s consular agency in Russian city of Smolensk shuts down
It is noted that the agency has been operating since 2012
Read more
London monitors Russian Navy ships near UK waters
The post on the Royal Navy's social network account, captioned "Watching every move," is accompanied by photos of alleged Russian ships
Read more
Air defense thwarts another attempted Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk Region
It is noted that, previously, Kiev made three attempts to attack Russian facilities with drones
Read more
About half of Ukrainians left their country, Russian Security Council’s Medvedev says
The politician noted that a total of up to 7.1 million people had come from Ukraine to live in Russia
Read more
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Read more
French Foreign Ministry rejects demand from Nigerien mutineers to recall ambassador
On August 25, the leaders of the Nigerien coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in late July, demanded that the ambassador leave the country within 48 hours
Read more
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
EU must get ready to accept 10 new member states — Borrell
The official called to define political goals in order to provide a new impetus to this process and called on the EU to get ready to accept 10 new member states
Read more
Airport in northwest Russia’s Pskov attacked by drones — governor
Governor of the region Mikhail Vedernikov assembled the operational headquarters
Read more
Press review: Putin likely to visit China in October and military stages coup in Gabon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 31st
Read more
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
Read more
ECOWAS refutes reports of suggesting transition period for Niger
"The demand of the Authority of ECOWAS is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating H.E. Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum," the statement says
Read more
Putin guaranteed fully compensation of Ukrainian grain portion — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also quoted Putin’s words regarding free of charge provision of 50,000 metric tons of grain to each of six poorest African nations
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
Gorbachev left 'indelible mark' on Russian history, Kremlin spokesman says
Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91
Read more
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Pope proposes meeting with Patriarch Kirill at Moscow Airport
The pontiff's plane must stop there for refueling on the way to Mongolia or back
Read more
VTB believes Bank of Russia will not lower key rate before mid-2024
Dmitry Pyanov stated that economic agents take a different approach, believing that the key rate would soon fall, and do not change proposals for financial products, which could lead to regulatory tightening
Read more
Russia, Turkey discuss grain supplies — Lavrov
"This issue is also discussed with participation of our friends from Qatar that are ready to take part in financial aspects of this initiative," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Syrian troops backed by Russian Aerospace Forces attack terrorist positions in Idlib
The militant headquarters, as well as equipment and ammunition, are reported to have been destroyed; "dozens of terrorists were killed or wounded"
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
China to impose retaliatory sanctions against US for lying about Tibet — diplomat
Wang Wenbin urged the US to "respect facts, change course and stop spreading misleading information about Tibet and using the issue of the region to interfere in China's internal affairs"
Read more
UN chief says his proposals on grain deal resumption take Russian concerns into account
"And I believe that working seriously, we can have a positive solution for everybody, for the Ukraine, for the Russian Federation," Antonio Guterres said
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
French ambassador to Niger loses diplomatic immunity — report
"The diplomatic visas held by him and his family members are revoked. The security forces have been instructed to initiate the expulsion process," said the diplomatic note that was sent to the French Foreign Ministry
Read more
Russian stealth kamikaze drone undergoes tests in Ukraine operation — design firm
It is specified that the latest drone is capable of carrying a 4 kg payload
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky wants 160 F-16 fighters from West
"Today we have agreements on 50-60 airplanes," the Ukrainian leader said
Read more
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area
According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets
Read more
Ukrainian pilots to train for 4-6 months in Denmark, 1-2 years in UK
"The pilots that we sent to Denmark are ready, they have flight time, they have combat experience, but on Soviet-made planes only. They need to train for different vehicles, the F-16s, and that would take some time," Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said
Read more
Russian airborne troops repel Ukraine’s attack west of Artyomovsk
"The enemy was demoralized and retreated leaving their dead and wounded in the forest," the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Nigerien activists to go on sit-down strike demanding withdrawal of French troops
"Our movement, in cooperation with other civil society institutions, has made a decision to organize a three-day sit-down strike starting from Friday, September 1," the movement’s coordinator Abdoulaye Seydou said
Read more
Top diplomat says EU not considering any peace initiatives other than Zelensky’s plan
Other plans, put forward by China, Brazil and African nations, have been pushed aside, Josep Borrell stressed
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more
Russia, Turkey to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission shortly — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing "rapidly and intensively"
Read more
Bids to 'play with fire' on Taiwan, restrain China sure to fail — Chinese defense chief
"The Taiwan question is an internal issue of the PRC [People’s Republic of China], which does not tolerate external interference," Li Shangfu noted
Read more
Hungary refuses to discuss EU funding for military assistance to Ukraine
"Ukraine has put the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, on the list of 'international sponsors of war.' As long as OTP is not removed from this list, we will not continue negotiations on financing [military aid to Ukraine]," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Russian Cabinet sets export duties for fertilizers from September 1
The draft decree from the Cabinet is posted on the federal website of draft regulations
Read more
Ukrainian troops use kamikaze drone to attack workers restoring power in Kherson Region
The crisis center specified that there were no casualties
Read more
Putin finds idea of creating new transport corridor via Mongolia to China 'interesting'
As Mikhail Kotyukov explained, this corridor could become one of the shortest transport routes from the Trans-Siberian Railway to the most economically developed regions of Western China
Read more
BRICS establishes itself as reputable international group, says Medvedev
The politician pointed out that the work might require major investments
Read more
Kiev tried to discredit Russian forces during rotation of IAEA mission to ZNPP — statement
The Defense Ministry explained that, in order to ensure a safe rotation of IAEA observers, a ceasefire regime was declared in the one-kilometer radius around the designated crossing point - the destroyed bridge near the settlement of Vasilyevka
Read more
Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest at Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg
Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service confirmed that the ceremony took place
Read more
Nigerien rebels suspend activities of international organizations in ‘zones of operations’
"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," AFP quoted the ministry as saying in a statement
Read more
Gabon’s former prime minister says 'bloodless coup' lesser evil for country
Raymond Ndong Sima also pointed out that the transition period should "culminate in the adoption of a new constitution, as well as the preparation of everything necessary to hold elections"
Read more
Ambassador calls on US to return 'every single piece' of property stolen from Russia
Anatoly Antonov recalled that exactly six years ago, on August 31, 2017, the US administration "took a new round of unprecedented measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and, in fact, further curtail bilateral ties"
Read more
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Read more
Lavrov tells top Turkish diplomat 'Zelensky formula' not viable
While addressing the G20 summit via video link in November 2022, the Ukrainian leader put forward a ten-point "plan to achieve peace"
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks Verbovoye in attempts to surround Rabotino — politician
"Currently, if they go deeper into Rabotino, they come under fire, so they are exerting the maximum efforts in Verbovoye in an attempt to penetrate the frontline," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
Ukraine may get its first ten Abrams tanks in mid-September
According to the report, the tanks have already been delivered to Germany and will be delivered to Ukraine after repairs
Read more
Guterres’ new grain deal message lacks guarantees — Lavrov
"We explained honestly to both the UN Secretary-General and our Turkish friends that there is still not a single guarantee in this message," the Russian foreign minister specified
Read more
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Russia winning drone war against collective West with ease, Russian senator says
Viktor Bondarev highlighted various reports appearing on a daily basis regarding Russian forces’ effective approaches to preventing similar terrorist attacks, which have had a 99% success rate
Read more
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
UK Energy Secretary Shapps appointed as new defense chief
Grant Shapps also said he was "honored" to accept the role and paid tribute to Wallace for his "enormous contribution" to UK defense and global security over the past four years
Read more
'Premeditated villainous act' among police theories of Prigozhin plane crash — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov called upon the press to await the official results of the investigation now being conducted by Russia's Investigative Committee
Read more
Cabinet prepares new measures for Russian aviation sector support — PM
"This sector is critical to achieve technological sovereignty and economic growth of the entire country, and to accomplish tasks set by the Russian President," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Russia to announce oil cuts to foreign markets next week — Deputy PM
In March, Russia began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from its February average volume
Read more
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Read more
Amur gas processing plant close to completion — Gazprom
It is reported that large-scale gas processing clusters to appear in the west and the east of the country will provide a multiplying effect "to be experienced by the economy of the whole country"
Read more
Moscow authorities, defense ministry team up to defend capital from drones — Moscow mayor
"Last year, we built the largest and most powerful defense line for our military in the special operation zone. This year, a lot has been done to defend Moscow from drones and terror attacks, which the Ukrainian government has been staging on almost a daily basis," the mayor said
Read more
Press review: Great Grain Game inches toward deal redux and US wobbly on Kiev security vow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 30th
Read more
Lukashenko slams NATO exercises near Belarusian borders as 'provocative'
According to the Belarusian president, NATO countries justify their actions with some threats allegedly emanating from the territory of Belarus
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat to offer Moscow to resume grain deal in original form — source
"It views is as the most efficient and safe in the current conditions, which make it possible to prevent the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict into the Black Sea," the source said
Read more
Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 365 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Ukrainian military confirms loss of two of its Mi-8 helicopters
It is noted that investigators are working to establish the details and circumstances of what happened
Read more
Russia’s latest strategic sub begins transit to permanent base on Pacific coast — source
It was reported in January that the Generalissimus Suvorov had made a transit from Severodvinsk to its temporary base in the Northern Fleet
Read more
Many nations seeking to cast off domination by Anglo-Saxons — Russian security official
"It is important to maximize the ability on every front of progressive countries to conduct independent domestic and foreign policies and engage in an equitable dialogue," Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Over 40 flights delayed in Moscow airports
Two flights have been delayed and one cancelled in Zhukovsky
Read more
Francophone Africa to see new military coups — former Nigerian minister
It is stated that Africa is beginning to fight for "freedom from the tyrannical bondage and venemous yoke of the French and deliverance from their perverted, pervasive and corrosive ways and systemic oppression"
Read more