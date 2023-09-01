Burkina Faso president meets with Russian delegation led by deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, met with the Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday, the country’s official Burkina Information Agency (Agence d'Information du Burkina, or AIB) reported on Friday.

The sides discussed bilateral military and defense cooperation, including its present state and future prospects. They also addressed other issues raised during the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Burkina Faso on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in late July, the report says.

The head of the Russian delegation assured Traore of Russia’s support for the transitional period in Burkina Faso. He also said that Russia stood by the country’s people in all areas of potential development, AIB said.