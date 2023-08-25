Rebels in Niger give French ambassador two days to leave country

DUBAI, August 25. /TASS/. Rebel leaders in Niger have demanded that the French ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, the Al Hadath television channel said on Friday.

According to the television channel, the ambassador did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned and refused to meet with rebel representatives.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger’s membership in the organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.

On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government of 20 ministers, both military and civilian.