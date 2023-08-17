Niger deploys troops at border with Benin, Nigeria as it faces invasion

PRETORIA, August 17. /TASS/. The rebels in Niger have sent troops to the border with Benin and Nigeria, as they are facing an invasion by the forces of the Economic Community of West African States, the Maliactu news website reported, citing Niger’s National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, a body formed by the rebels.

Eyewitnesses say Niger’s troops are on the move in the town of Gaya near the border with Benin, according to the website. People welcome the soldiers. Troops are also being redeployed through the town of Konni, 400 kilometers from Niger’s capital Niamey.

The website said that the National Council is closely following news from Accra, the Ghanaian capital, where ECOWAS Chiefs of General Staff have convened to discuss the situation in Niger. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Abdel-Fatau Musah, who is the commissioner for peace and security at the group, said that ECOWAS member countries, except those that are ruled by the military and the nation of Cape Verde, are ready to send their units to be part of a rapid response force that could invade Niger.

Al Hadath reported Wednesday evening that ECOWAS had started to activate its rapid response force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the ECOWAS countries slapped harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the mutinous soldier release Bazoum, or face the use of force.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Abuja on August 10 that the leaders of the group’s member countries had agreed to start a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.