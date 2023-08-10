No concrete proposals on Zaporozhye nuke plant’s safety from IAEA yet — Russian official

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. There have not yet been any clear proposals on how to protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) but they may emerge in the future, Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"As of today, there have been no proposals of any kind. Maybe, something along the lines of work of the interagency commission but in terms of the proposals already formulated and coordinated with us, there is nothing like that. This absolutely does not mean that they won’t emerge tomorrow or the day after," he said replying to the host’s question on the matter.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).