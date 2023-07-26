Congo Republic’s president arrives in St Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso has arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of the Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso also arrived in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its plans to develop mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and the Republic of the Congo in the economic, investment and humanitarian areas.

Moscow and Brazzaville are doing their utmost so that bilateral ties were not dependent on the West’s diktat. Russia and the Republic of the Congo are willing to enhance cooperation in the military-technical field and to jointly set up a laboratory to research and prevent dangerous infectious diseases.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."