Zambian delegation led by foreign minister lands in St. Petersburg to attend summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. A Zambian delegation led by the country's Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo has arrived in St. Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa summit, according to a TASS reporter.

Zambia's foreign minister is one of seven members of the African peace mission for Ukraine. The other countries that back the peace mission are expected to be represented at the summit by their heads of state. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss Ukraine with African leaders on July 28.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Zambia previously held phone talks and reaffirmed the countries' readiness to expand cooperation at the UN and other multilateral platforms. The ministers also discussed building up mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment ties.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place at St. Petersburg's Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is scheduled to run in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.