Premier of Tanzania arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. The delegation from Tanzania led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa arrived in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

A plane carrying the high-ranking Tanzanian delegation landed in St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport on Tuesday evening.

Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told TASS earlier in the day that the two countries are expected to sign an agreement on air service, laying the groundwork for resuming regular flights to the African country.

The Russian diplomat added that Russian company Azur Air planned to launch regular flights to the African country. In his words, regular flights from several Russian cities are expected to begin in the run-up to the winter season.