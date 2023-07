MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. A large fire broke out in downtown Nikolayev after a series of explosions, the city’s mayor, Alexander Senkevich, said on Thursday.

"The fire is very big," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, an air raid warning was issued in the Nikolayev Region. It lasted for more than three hours. A series of blasts rocked the city.