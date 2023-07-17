US, UK pulling strings behind terrorist regime in Kiev, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is a terrorist regime under the covert administration of Washington and London that shows all the signs of being an international organized crime group, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday, commenting on the latest Crimean Bridge attack.

"Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kiev regime. This regime is terrorist by nature and has all the characteristics of an international organized crime group. Decisions are made by Ukrainian government and military officials with the direct participation of US and British intelligence operatives and political figures. The US and the UK [effectively] run this state-like, terrorist structure," she pointed out.

On Monday, the Russian National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS that two Ukrainian surface drones had carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the bridge’s roadbed was damaged, two adults were killed and a minor child was injured. First responders are working at the scene. Law enforcement bodies are undertaking all necessary actions.