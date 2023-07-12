North Korean people support Russia over situation in Ukraine — foreign minister

SEOUL, July 12. /TASS/. The people and government of North Korea support Russia over the situation in Ukraine and are convinced of its victory, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has said.

In a statement, released by the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Choe Son Hui condemned the United States for its decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, describing it as "a dangerous criminal act."

"The recent decision of the US can never dampen the indomitable spirit of the Russian army to defend the dignity and sovereignty of the country but will only result in further hardening the anti-US will of the Russian people," she said.

"The DPRK government and all the Korean people extend firm support and solidarity to the just cause of the Russian people once again, convinced that Russia will boldly weather all trials and difficulties and surely achieve the final victory," the top North Korean diplomat added.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to send Ukraine cluster munitions, even as the United Nations opposes the use of them. He also said that Kiev has provided Washington with written assurances that those weapons will be used in a way that minimizes risks to civilians. On the following day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the move as yet another blatant manifestation of the United States’ aggressive anti-Russian policy, which is designed to protract the Ukraine conflict as long as possible and to conduct the war until ‘the last Ukrainian’.".