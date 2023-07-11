German top brass confirms new 700 mln euro aid package for Kiev in works

BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Germany intends to send Ukraine a new military aid package worth up to 700 mln euros, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, speaking at the NATO Public Forum in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"This is another major package with a volume of almost 700 mln euros," he said, thus confirming information reported earlier by Der Spiegel and the DPA news agency. "We are confident that supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes is the only correct path," the top German military official added.

The new military assistance package, which was announced on the sidelines of NATO’s Vilnius summit, includes, among other items, "40 Marder armored vehicles and 25 Leopard tanks of the old 1 A5 model," according to the German Defense Ministry’s website.

The list of military gear earmarked for Ukraine also includes two launchers for Patriot air defense systems, five armored recovery vehicles and 20,000 units of artillery ordnance.

Since February 2022, the total volume of military, financial and humanitarian aid provided by Germany to Ukraine has reached almost 17 bln euros. Berlin announced its previous military aid package in May, which amounted to 2.9 bln euros.