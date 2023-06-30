In France, 270 people detained amid disturbances on Friday night — Interior Ministry

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. French law enforcement has detained 270 people since disturbances broke out on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

According to him, 270 individuals have already been arrested, including more than 80 in Marseille where substantial reinforcements are arriving.

Unrest broke out in France on June 27 after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The riots also spread to many other communities and big cities such as Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse. On the night of June 29, several dozen police cars were burned and administrative and police buildings suffered damage. The Interior Ministry sent 45,000 law enforcement officers to quell riots on the night of June 30. In some cities, special forces troops are patrolling the streets, using armored vehicles and helicopters. A curfew has been imposed in several communities in the capital city to stabilize the situation.