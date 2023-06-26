Tokyo criticizes Moscow over law that establishes Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan

TOKYO, June 26. /TASS/. Japan issued a representation to Russia last week about the law that establishes September 3 as Day of the Victory over Militaristic Japan, Matsuno Hirokazu, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said on Monday.

"The adoption of the law may not only incite anti-Japanese sentiment among Russians, but also provoke anti-Russian sentiment among the citizens of our country, which is extremely unfortunate. In connection with this, we made a diplomatic presentation to the Russian government on June 23 to express our position," he said at a news conference.

The Russian law amended the legislation on commemorative days to rename Day of the End of the Second World War on September 3 as Day of the Victory over Militaristic Japan and the End of the Second World War. Lawmakers argued the new name better reflects "historical justice." The sponsors of the legislation in the Russian parliament also said the move to tweak the name was a response to Tokyo’s "unfriendly campaign against our country," which started following Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.