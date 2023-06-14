Algeria’s leader expects relations with Russia to develop in all areas

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expects relations with Russia to develop in all areas, including agriculture, industry and culture.

"We have historical relations, which cannot change even in the event of global environment changing. <…> Everybody knows that Algeria is not a power like Russia in the economic area, though we are seeking to become a power on the African continent. And we have already started regaining our economic strength," he said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"As far as my first visit is concerned, I think that it is happening amid specific political environment. Our relations have not expanded rapidly in recent years, and we need to intensify them," the president said, adding that in the political sense the two countries still enjoy mutual understanding.

Regarding economy, they should be developed, he noted. "I want our economic relations to strengthen in all areas, including agriculture, industry, culture," the Algerian leader concluded.