African peace mission to visit St. Petersburg on June 17 — Brazzaville Foundation

PRETORIA, June 7. /TASS/. The peace mission consisting of several African presidents seeking to broker a Ukrainian settlement will visit St. Petersburg on June 17, an employee of the Brazzaville Foundation non-profit organization that is facilitating the trip told TASS on Wednesday.

"The mission will visit St. Petersburg on June 17, while the day before, on June 16, it will visit Kiev," the source said. According to him, the mission expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

President Putin will soon meet with the leaders of several African countries to discuss their peace initiative, as per his agreement with South Africa’s leader Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin's press service said earlier.

On May 16, Ramaphosa announced that the Russian and Ukrainian authorities had agreed to host an African delegation to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Ramaphosa was speaking on behalf of a group of six African countries: Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia. Now the incumbent chair of the African Union, the Comoros, has been added to this list.

The Brazzaville Foundation was established in 2014 by French businessman Jean-Yves Olivier, who is also its president. The organization is headquartered in London.