NATO to send 700 servicemen in Kosovo, prepare additional battalion — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, May 30. /TASS/. NATO will send additional 700 servicemen to Kosovo to ensure security and will prepare another battalion that will be sent to the region, if necessary, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference in Oslo Tuesday.

"KFOR, the NATO forces, will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo," Stoltenberg said. "We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for the Western Balkans, and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on higher readiness, so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps to ensure that KFOR has the forces and capabilities it needs to fulfil its mandate."

He also confirmed the reports saying that 30 NATO servicemen were injured during clashes with Kosovan Serbs.