Brazil ready to work on peaceful solution for Ukraine, President Lula tells Putin

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he is ready to continue efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"I’ve held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin <...>. I reaffirmed Brazil’s readiness to maintain dialogue with both parties to the conflict - together with India, Indonesia and China - in order to achieve peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Lula da Silva added that he would not be able to accept the Russian president’s invitation to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. A source close to the Brazilian leader told TASS that it was due to the president’s busy schedule.