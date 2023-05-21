UK intends to begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer — prime minister

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. The UK intends to begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer, the country’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday following the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"We’re supporting Ukraine to develop the air force it needs for the future with the UK training Ukrainian pilots, starting this summer," Sunak said. He also added that "we [the G7 countries] have made a real breakthrough at this summit, thanks to [US] President [Joe] Biden’s support for an international coalition to provide F-16 jets.".